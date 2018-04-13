Again, Nigerian killed in South Africa — Nigeria Today

Again, Nigerian killed in South Africa
The Nigerian community in South Africa has again been thrown into mourning, following the latest extra-judicial killing of a Nigerian in that country. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the killing of Mr ThankGod Okoro, 30, from Ogbaku in the Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, is the latest in what has […]
The post Again, Nigerian killed in South Africa appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!