 Again, Port Harcourt residents call on Authorities to #StopTheSoot taking Over the City — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Again, Port Harcourt residents call on Authorities to #StopTheSoot taking Over the City

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

There’s a brewing health crisis in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, and it appears the government is doing nothing about it. Late 2016, residents of the capital city raised alarm over soot taking over the atmosphere and by December, it stopped, only to begin again a month later, this time worse. By February 2017, […]

The post Again, Port Harcourt residents call on Authorities to #StopTheSoot taking Over the City appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.