Agbekoya, OPC threaten Ekiti, Osun 2018 elections — Nigeria Today

Agbekoya, OPC threaten Ekiti, Osun 2018 elections
Yoruba pressure groups, Agbekoya farmers, Oodua Peoples Congress, Afenifere and others, have said elections would not hold in Osun and Ekiti states unless the South-West was recognised as a region. The Yoruba pressure groups said this on Thursday in Ibadan where they met to review the state of the nation particularly, as it concerns the […]
