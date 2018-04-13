 Agbekoya, OPC threaten Ekiti, Osun 2018 elections — Nigeria Today
Agbekoya, OPC threaten Ekiti, Osun 2018 elections

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Yoruba pressure groups, Agbekoya farmers, Oodua Peoples Congress, Afenifere and others, have said elections would not hold in Osun and Ekiti states unless the South-West was recognised as a region. The Yoruba pressure groups said this on Thursday in Ibadan where they met to review the state of the nation particularly, as it concerns the […]

