Agbon monarch lauds Okowa on devt — Nigeria Today

Agbon monarch lauds Okowa on devt

The traditional ruler of Agbon Kingdom in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, HRM Ogurime-Rime, Ukori I and his subjects have hailed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his developmental strides in the area.

The monarch and his community praised the governor for the roads he recently commissioned in the area, saying that he has given them a sense of belonging.

In a statement by the Otota (Spokesman) of Agbon Kingdom, Chief Moses Orogun, the people of the kingdom expressed gratitude to the governor for remembering them in his developmental programme.

The statement said, “The traditional ruler of Agbon Kingdom and his people are grateful to our dynamic governor for the transformation he has carried out in the area. We want to commend him for the roads he inaugurated for us last month. We want to specifically thank the governor for the commissioning of the Isiokolo/Orhoakpor/Ekrerhavwe Road, the access road to the palace of the Agbon monarch and others.”

