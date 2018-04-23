Agboyi-Ketu LCDA Partners with Sterling Bank — Nigeria Today

Agboyi-Ketu LCDA Partners with Sterling Bank

In an uncommon approach to ensure Agboyi-Ketu LCDA is on the verge of massive development, her Executive Chairman, Mayor Dele Oshinowo paid a courtesy call on the newly appointed Managing Director, Sterling Bank, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman on Friday.

The meeting which was held at the corporate headquarters of the bank was described as historic by Suleiman because it was the first time a council boss will visit the organization officially. He expresses his delight with the ways and manners the Chairman is running the affairs of the Council, promising it support for the development of Agboyi-Ketu LCDA.

The managing Director echoed the need for a partnership mode that will be beneficial to all parties, stressing that the bank is willing to make billions of naira available to ensure affordable housing for low income earners through mortgage facilities. He further disclosed that the bank prefers to have direct access to the land while also providing the needed fund for projects.

Aside from Real Estate, he promised that the bank is prepared to partner with the local council in the areas of transportation, health, Education and corporate social responsibility

Oshinowo, in his response stated that the visit is in line with the desire of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in respect of developments of the local council. He sought for partnership in all projects to be embarked by the LCDA, most importantly, in the area of infrastructure and housing. He also commended the bank on the sterling courts and other projects in Akanimodo-mile 12 axis being financed through its non-interest banking group. He reiterated the ongoing partnership and many more will open the way for the bank presence to be felt in the council area boosting the IGR of the council.

