Agency empowers 405 job seekers on skills acquisition - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

 Agency empowers 405 job seekers on skills acquisition
Agency empowers 405 job seekers on skills acquisition

Agency empowers 405 job seekers on skills acquisition
The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) has presented certificate of completion to 405 trainees from its maiden free skills acquisition programme. A total of 405 participants registered last year August to undergo training in various trades

