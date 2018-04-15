 Ages of Paintings: An index of modern Nepali painting - The Kathmandu Post — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ages of Paintings: An index of modern Nepali painting – The Kathmandu Post

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Kathmandu Post

Ages of Paintings: An index of modern Nepali painting
The Kathmandu Post
Apr 15, 2018-The Music Art gallery at Jhamsikhel is currently hosting a group exhibition of paintings called Ages of Paintings: Mini-Large. The show, which began on April 14, includes works by 15 Nepali artists, both young and old. An art work is a
Create Your Own Masterpiece This Weekend at Paint-N-PartyVerde Independent
Sampsonians earn art awardsSampson Independent
WHEN ART MEETS MEDICINETHISDAY Newspapers

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.