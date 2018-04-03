Guardiola backs young Manchester City trio with Agüero out of Liverpool game - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Guardiola backs young Manchester City trio with Agüero out of Liverpool game – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Guardiola backs young Manchester City trio with Agüero out of Liverpool game
The Guardian
Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sané and Raheem Sterling are likely to start in a front three for Manchester City with Kevin De Bruyne in midfield. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters. Pep Guardiola has backed Manchester City's young forwards to handle the Anfield …
Klopp: Man City Not Perfect, Liverpool Will Attack Them
'Unbelievable' Salah streak surprises De Bruyne
Jurgen Klopp's rallying cry ahead of Man City as Liverpool boss urges fans to 'take it to the next level'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!