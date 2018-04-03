 Aguero ruled out of Manchester City’s Liverpool clash — Nigeria Today
Aguero ruled out of Manchester City’s Liverpool clash

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been ruled out of Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg tie against Liverpool at Anfield after failing to recover in time from a thigh injury. The Argentine is City’s all-time top scorer having notched 199 goals in all competitions for the club. “He has stayed in Manchester, he didn’t come,” City manager Pep Guardiola told a news conference ahead of training on Tuesday.

