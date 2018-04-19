 Aguero ruled out of World Cup - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Aguero ruled out of World Cup – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Aguero ruled out of World Cup
Vanguard
Sergio Aguero will struggle to recover from knee surgery in time for the World Cup, according to Argentina Football Association doctor Homero D'Agostino. Manchester City striker Aguero underwent an arthroscopy after aggravating a knee problem during
Argentina moves to clarify Sergio Aguero's fitness status amid World Cup doubtsESPN
Aguero's fitness worries Argentina's medicsThe Nation Newspaper
Aguero won't be 100% fit for World Cup – Argentina doctorThe Eagle Online
Borneo Bulletin Online –Evening Standard –Bleacher Report –Daily Mail
all 217 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.