Aguero Won’t Be ‘Fully’ Fit For World Cup — Nigeria Today

Aguero Won’t Be ‘Fully’ Fit For World Cup

Sergio Aguero is facing a race to be fit for this summer’s World Cup finals in Russia, with the striker recently going under the knife after picking up a knee injury in Manchester City’s loss to crosstown rivals Manchester United two weeks ago.

Argentina’s doctor Homero D’Agostino has issued an update on the City striker’s fitness, telling Radio 10 that the 29-year-old frontman will not arrive in Russia fully fit having completed an arthroscope:

“That a player has undergone an arthroscope with 60 days to go before the World Cup is worrying. The recovery process will require at least five weeks. When one has old injuries, the recovery process is not as fast as one would like it to be. It’s never going to be less than three or four weeks, or even more.” “I imagine that he will not arrive 100 percent fit with the limited time that is left before the World Cup. The anatomy is the anatomy. The injury is what it is. He can try but I don’t think he will arrive 100 percent.”

Aguero is set to miss the remainder of the campaign with City but it remains to be seen if he will recover ahead of Argentina’s World Cup opener against Iceland on June 16.

Argentina’s team doctor does not expect Sergio Aguero to recover from injury in time for the World Cup: https://t.co/qZNA2Ty3US pic.twitter.com/q4cmkqip6y — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 18, 2018

City’s top scorer this season with 30 goals in all competitions, Aguero has not started a game since March 4 but made late substitute appearances in the home defeats to Manchester United and Liverpool.

D’Agostino believes surgery was the only option left for Aguero.

“The important thing is to know what he had,” he said. “The doctors would have tried to resolve the issue in a conservative manner, non-surgically, but they were unsuccessful. The arthroscopy is a process that you do when there are old injuries.”

