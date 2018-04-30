 Ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup Onazi shows support for NFF - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup Onazi shows support for NFF – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup Onazi shows support for NFF
Pulse Nigeria
Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has shown support for the Amaju Pinnick led Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. With less than 50 days left to the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, there is a renewal of
Over 50 policemen take over NFF Glass HouseNew Telegraph Newspaper

all 19 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.