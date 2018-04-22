 Ahmed Musa scores two goals for CSKA Moscow against Krasnodar - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ahmed Musa scores two goals for CSKA Moscow against Krasnodar – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Ahmed Musa scores two goals for CSKA Moscow against Krasnodar
Pulse Nigeria
Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa scored two goals for CSKA Moscow against Krasnodar FC in a Russian league match on Sunday, April 22. Musa has returned to goal scoring form since he rejoined CSKA Moscow from Premier League side Leicester City in the
Ahmed Musa hit brace in CSKA Moscow's 2-1 winAOL Footbal (press release) (blog)
Ahmed Musa scores twice for CSKA MoscowFcnaija

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.