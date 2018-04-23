AIB re-analyses crashes with resuscitated $5.8m lab - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today

AIB re-analyses crashes with resuscitated $5.8m lab – New Telegraph Newspaper
|
AIB re-analyses crashes with resuscitated $5.8m lab
New Telegraph Newspaper
Nigeria, through the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), has resumed the downloading and analysis of black boxes of aircraft involved in accident in the country. This is seen as a positive development as the agency would save foreign resources that …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!