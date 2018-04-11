A’Ibom PDP will hold governorship primaries — Nigeria Today

A’Ibom PDP will hold governorship primaries

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom state has said that it will sell nomination forms as well as observe the nomination processes for all aspirants who wishing to contest the 2019 governorship election.

State publicity of the party, Comrade Iniobong Ememobong in a statement issued on Wednesday, a copy which was obtained by our correspondent in Uyo, said that various endorsements of Governor Udom Emmanuel for a second term do not prevent other aspirants from contesting.

“The Working and Executive committees of the Peoples Democratic Party in our dear state have said and will continue to hold that all candidates of our party for the 2019 elections will emerge from credible nomination processes that will avail equal opportunities to all aspirants.

“The endorsement of political groups is external to the party and therefore has no binding effect whatsoever on the nomination processes.

“However, the State Caucus of the Party had previously endorsed the Governor to run for a second term.

“Despite this endorsement, all constitutional (party) processes will be followed in the emergence of all candidates of the party”, he said.

