 Aide denies report of Satguru Maharaj’s death — Nigeria Today
Aide denies report of Satguru Maharaj’s death

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The news of the demise of Satguru Maharajah Ji, that went viral on social media on Friday is not true but mischievous. Mr Ojo Peter, the spokesman of Maharaj Ji, announced this on Saturday in Ibadan . Peter alleged that the rumor was concocted by some people who, he said, have found it difficult to silence Maharaj Ji from telling the truth about happenings in Nigeria and the world at large.

