AIG Mohammed Named Okpekpe Race Security Coordinator - Wetinhappen Magazine (blog) — Nigeria Today

AIG Mohammed Named Okpekpe Race Security Coordinator – Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
|
Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
|
AIG Mohammed Named Okpekpe Race Security Coordinator
Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
The Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police in-charge of Training, Sani Usman Mohammed has been named the security coordinator for the sixth Okpekpe international 10km road race which holds next month in Okpekpe near Auchi, Edo State. Disclosing …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!