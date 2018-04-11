Airbus to put passengers in the cargo hold, but it’s not as bad as it sounds — Nigeria Today

Airbus to put passengers in the cargo hold, but it’s not as bad as it sounds

Fancy flying in the cargo hold? Airbus is designing comfortable modules with sleeping berths and differently designed rooms that can be slotted into the cargo section of its wide-bodied A330 aircraft.

The post Airbus to put passengers in the cargo hold, but it’s not as bad as it sounds appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

