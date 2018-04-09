Airbus’s odd-looking BelugaXL aircraft is one step closer to its maiden flight — Nigeria Today

Airbus’s odd-looking BelugaXL aircraft is one step closer to its maiden flight

Airbus’s huge BelugaXL aircraft will be able to carry large airplane parts from suppliers across Europe to assembly plants in France and Germany, and it’s almost ready for its first test flight.

