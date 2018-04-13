Airport-Oshodi road ready December – Lagos — Nigeria Today

Airport-Oshodi road ready December – Lagos

Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, says the ongoing reconstruction of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport road linking the Oshodi Transport Interchange will be completed by December 2018

The state government flagged off the reconstruction of the airport road said to be accommodating at least 50,000 vehicles daily, in September 2017, with the aim to give motorists and foreign visitors a smooth drive.

The design of the project include the reconstruction and expansion of the existing carriage to three-lane expressway on both directions, construction of two-lane service road in both directions, construction of ramp bridge to provide a u-turn from Ajao Estate to the airport, construction of a flyover at NAHCO/toll gate and drainage works.

Ambode, who was on-the-spot assessment of the project and other construction sites within the state metropolis, on Thursday, said everything was being done by his administration to ensure the projects were not delayed.

According to Ambode, the strategic location of the airport road as entrance into the nation’s commercial city makes its quick completion a compelling obligation.

“We have seen the progress of work being done on the airport road and I will like to appeal to all Lagos residents that they should bear with us. As much as possible, we will try to reduce the stress this might generate by completing it and the Oshodi Interchange by end of December. This, we hope to present to Lagos residents as Christmas gifts,” he said.

The governor also assured of payment of compensations on properties with valid documents affected by the road expansion. BusinessDay gathered that compensation on properties demolished to allow right of way for the expansion of Airport-Oshodi road might cost the state government about N1 billion.

At the flyover bridge in Agege, Pen Cinema, the governor commended the pace of work so far done and also promised its completion by December 2018.

Ambode, who also visited Child and Maternal section of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) otherwise known as Ayinke House, Ikeja, promised to put the facility to operation by July 1, 2018.

“This place has been out of use in the last four to five years. It is supposed to be one of our major child and maternal care centres in Lagos State. Currently, it has capacity for 162 bed spaces but that can be expanded to 250.

“We are delighted that the project will be completed in May and will become operational in July. We also hope to complete all other projects we have in the health sector, especially the Primary Health Care Centres,” he said.

At the Lagos State Model College, Sabo Yaba, Ambode said when completed, the school harbouring 36 classrooms and nine laboratories, would set a new standard for model colleges in the state. He also assured that in the next two weeks his administration would embark on massive rehabilitation of public schools in the state.

The governor also visited the Transportation and Entertainment Centre on-going on reclaimed land near Oworonshoki.

The post Airport-Oshodi road ready December – Lagos appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

