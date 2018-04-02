 Airports concession: Unions urge FG to consider workers’ interest — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Airports concession: Unions urge FG to consider workers’ interest

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Two aviation unions on Monday urged the Federal Government to consider the interest of workers in the sector as it goes ahead with the plan to concession the four major airports in the country. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the unions are: The Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE).

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.