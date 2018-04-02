Airports concession: Unions urge FG to consider workers’ interest — Nigeria Today

Airports concession: Unions urge FG to consider workers’ interest

Two aviation unions on Monday urged the Federal Government to consider the interest of workers in the sector as it goes ahead with the plan to concession the four major airports in the country. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the unions are: The Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE).

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

