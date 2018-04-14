Ajasin varsity students reject 50 per cent reduction in tuition fee — Nigeria Today

Ajasin varsity students reject 50 per cent reduction in tuition fee

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Saturday rejected 50 per cent tuition fee slash on returning students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, (AAUA) in Ondo State by the state government. Mr Idowu Odebunmi, the National Public Relations Officer of the association, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by telephone on Saturday that the purported slash would only have little effects on the students. The state government met with the AAUA representatives on April 12 after a protest against 500 per cent increase on their tuition and reduced the new tuition fees by 50 per cent.

