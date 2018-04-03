 Ajetunmobi: Investors Eyeing NNPC's Refineries Want the Easy Path - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ajetunmobi: Investors Eyeing NNPC’s Refineries Want the Easy Path – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Ajetunmobi: Investors Eyeing NNPC's Refineries Want the Easy Path
THISDAY Newspapers
A Lagos-based lawyer and former top executive of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mr. Paul Ajetunmobi, spoke to Ejiofor Alike on the state of the corporation's refineries, insisting that NNPC has world-class professionals who can run the
IPMAN Partners NNPC On Pipelines RehabilitationIndependent Newspapers Limited
NNRC: NNPC's Input to Economy Hampered by Operational SecrecyNigeria Today

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.