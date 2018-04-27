Ajimobi okays crowns, coronets for 48 Oyo kings - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Ajimobi okays crowns, coronets for 48 Oyo kings – The Punch
The Punch
Ajimobi okays crowns, coronets for 48 Oyo kings
The Punch
The Oyo State Government on Thursday said it had approved beaded crowns and coronets for 48 kings across the state. Governor Abiola Ajimobi had on August 27, 2017 installed 21 new kings in Ibadan which generated controversy. The action was challenged …
