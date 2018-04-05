 Ajimobi’s commissioner joins Oyo guber race — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ajimobi’s commissioner joins Oyo guber race

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Dr. Azeez Adeduntan, the Oyo State Commissioner for Health, has declared his readiness to succeed his boss, Gov. Abiola Ajimobi, in 2019. Adeduntan made the disclosure on Thursday in Ibadan during his visit to the state secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to express his interest in the race. NAN reports that the cardiovascular […]

Ajimobi’s commissioner joins Oyo guber race

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.