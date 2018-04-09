Akeredolu calls for more synergy among security agencies — Nigeria Today

Akeredolu calls for more synergy among security agencies

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has called for more synergy among the various security agencies in the country to tackle the various security challenges confronting it.

Akeredolu said this when Course 11 from the Institute for Security Studies, Abuja paid him a courtesy visit on Monday in Akure.

He commended the security agencies for the already existing collaboration in the fight against insurgency.

The governor noted that the state was enjoying peace because the security agencies there were sharing intelligence among themselves.

“I commend the security agencies in Nigeria for what they are doing in terms of collaboration and synergy. We are all stakeholders in the project of making Nigeria peaceful.

“Now that Nigeria is going through a lot of security challenges, it requires the collaboration of everyone to sustain it.

“The politicians, the military, the DSS, the Police, the Security and Civil Defence Corps and all of us must come together to address security issues before it escalated,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Ralph Ameh, the Deputy Director, Research and Analytical Support of the institute, said the courtesy visit was part of activities before the induction of the members as Fellows of the Institute.

Ameh said that 50 participants from 21 agencies were participating in the course.

He said that there was the need for synergy among security agencies because no security agency could provide security for the country.

Ameh said the course would enhance analytical capacity building of participants and prevent rivalry among security agencies.

The deputy director said the theme of this year’s course is “Cultural Value and Democratic Governance”.

Ameh said the team was also in the state to interact with state government on cultural values, governance, state and national security.

