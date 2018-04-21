Akpororo steps out with his newborn twins for the first time — Nigeria Today

Akpororo steps out with his newborn twins for the first time

Akpororo steps out

Over the weekend, Akpororo welcomed a set of twins with his wife in the United States.

Popular comedian Jephthah Akpororo is in a celebration mood, with the arrival of his twins.

He took to his IG page to share this photo of himself taking a walk with his newborn twins. He captioned the adorable photo, ‘First outing with my babies #roroprince & second #roroprincess#babaibeji.’

Akpororo who is holding one of his comedy show in Sapele, Delta State, took to his Instagram to share the good news with his fans, by uploading a video where he is seen celebrating with friends in the traditional way of applying talcum on the body.

Akpororo wedded his wife in 2015 and they now have three children after their first who was born two years ago.

The comedian has struggled as a young man to utilize the resources gotten from his shows to invest and also complete his home situated on the Island which he unveiled months back.

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post Akpororo steps out with his newborn twins for the first time appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

