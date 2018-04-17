Akwa chief hails gov - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Akwa chief hails gov – The Punch
The Punch
Akwa United have praised Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel for the decision to offer citizens of the state a free access to the Godswill Akpabio Stadium for Wednesday's CAF Confederation clash against Sudanese side Al Hilal. Perennial CAF …
