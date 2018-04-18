Al-Makura reacts as IDPs stone him in Obi — Nigeria Today

Al-Makura reacts as IDPs stone him in Obi

Nasarawa Governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura was, yesterday, pelted with stones in Agwatashi, Obi Local Government Area of the state, by angry Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). The IDPs were recently rendered homeless by herdsmen attacks, which led to the death of about 78 persons. The governor was booed by aggrieved IDPs at Agwatashi, while on an […]

Al-Makura reacts as IDPs stone him in Obi

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

