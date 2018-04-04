Al-Makura rejects call to enact anti-grazing law — Nigeria Today

Al-Makura rejects call to enact anti-grazing law

Governor Umaru Tanko Almakura of Nasarawa State has stated that his government has no plans to enact anti-grazing law, but assured that efforts would be intensified towards ensuring lasting peace between herders and farmers in the state.

Almakura disclosed this when he received the participants of Defense Intelligence College at the government house in Lafia who were in the state as part of their national tour focusing on the theme: “Aniti-grazinig laws as panacea for incessant herdsmen attacks in Nigeria”.

Regretting the dimension the farmers/herders clashes has assumed over the years, Governor Almakura explained that his administration had evolved measures that have put the situation in check.

He attributed the farmers/herders clashes to the absence of grazing routes and the activities of bandits and rustlers.

The governor noted that the home grown Community Based Conflict Resolution mechanism which allows for communities to settle problems on their own without outsiders or middle men who are not from the area or understand the root of their problems has proved effective since 2013 when it was put in place.

He said the Nasarawa State Youth Empowerment Scheme (NAYES) which has employed over 5000 youths has reduced problems associated with youth restiveness.

Speaking earlier, the team leader and Commandant of the Defense Intelligence College, Air Commodore E. O Jaiyeola, said the team was in the state to get firsthand information on the problems associated with anti-grazing law and see how to arrive at long term solutions.

He explained that they were on a mission to look into the issues if ranching, grazing routes and the effect the laws has had, stating that by speaking to the people they would get a better grasp of the issues at hand.

