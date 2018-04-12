 Albanian lawmakers throw eggs, flour at prime minister over arrests - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Albanian lawmakers throw eggs, flour at prime minister over arrests – The Punch

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

Albanian lawmakers throw eggs, flour at prime minister over arrests
The Punch
Albanian opposition lawmakers attacked Prime Minister Edi Rama with eggs and flour on Thursday, after discussions about the earlier arrests of two dozen citizens became heated. Television broadcasts showed the scuffle in the capital, Tirana. Two dozen
Albania's economic confidence index improves in Q1 – c-bankSeeNews
MPs Throw Flour And Water During Parliamentary SessionExit – Explain Albania (press release)
Albanian tourism, EU and EBRD grant 40 million eurosIndependent Balkan News Agency (press release) (blog)
Independent Balkan News Agency
all 11 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.