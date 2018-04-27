Alex, BBNaija `Double Wahala’ finalist wins N1m as ‘Most Fun Housemate’ — Nigeria Today

Alex, BBNaija `Double Wahala’ finalist wins N1m as ‘Most Fun Housemate’

Alex Asogwa, third runner up of the just concluded Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ has received One million naira for being the ‘most fun housemate’ during the season. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the cash prize was donated by Dufil Prima Foods Plc, producers of Minimie chinchin and noodles, one of the sponsors […]

The post Alex, BBNaija `Double Wahala’ finalist wins N1m as ‘Most Fun Housemate’ appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

