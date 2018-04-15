 Alex Iwobi hasn't been good enough for Arsenal – Ex-great Martin Keown - SCORE NIGERIA (blog) — Nigeria Today
Alex Iwobi hasn't been good enough for Arsenal – Ex-great Martin Keown – SCORE NIGERIA (blog)

Alex Iwobi hasn't been good enough for Arsenal – Ex-great Martin Keown
Alex Iwobi has to do a lot more for Arsenal, according to the former captain of the London Gunners Martin Keown. Keown said World Cup-bound Iwobi, 21, has played better for Nigeria than Arsenal. “He's neat and tidy, but he is not decisive enough

