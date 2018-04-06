Alex Morgan and Mallory Pugh lead USWNT to 4-1 rout of Mexico - Washington Post — Nigeria Today

Alex Morgan and Mallory Pugh lead USWNT to 4-1 rout of Mexico – Washington Post
Alex Morgan and Mallory Pugh lead USWNT to 4-1 rout of Mexico
Washington Post
Mallory Pugh and Alex Morgan should have been opponents last weekend in a National Women's Soccer League match. However, while Pugh scored the tiebreaking goal and helped set up a second for the Washington Spirit, Morgan missed the Orlando Pride's …
Watch: United States Women's National Team Easily Beats Mexico
USA Beats Mexico Women's Soccer 4-1 in Friendly; Alex Morgan Scores 2 Goals
