Alexandre Lacazette Ready To Start Vs CSKA Moscow — Nigeria Today

Alexandre Lacazette Ready To Start Vs CSKA Moscow

Arsene Wenger has confirmed that Alexandre Lacazette is “ready to start” the first leg of the club’s Europa League quarter-final tie with CSKA Moscow.

Alexandre Lacazette was forced to undergo minor surgery on a knee injury in February which kept him sidelined throughout March, but the French international made a successful return against Stoke City at the weekend.

Lacazette came off the bench to play 29 minutes and score from the penalty spot, and Wenger has revealed that the forward could be drafted into the starting lineup for the contest with the Russian outfit.

At a press conference, Wenger told reporters: “Lacazette is ready to start, yes. I have not decided he will start but he is available and ready to start.”

