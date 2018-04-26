 Alibaba Reveal What Stopped Him From Helping A Community To Fill A Giant Pothole In Warri. — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Alibaba Reveal What Stopped Him From Helping A Community To Fill A Giant Pothole In Warri.

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Veteran Comedian “Alibaba” has took to his twitter page to recounts his ordeal with warri boys in 2014 when he was about to help a community to repair their roads by filling a giant pothole in warri.

He Wrote:

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Wanted to fill a giant pothole in Warri, with rubbles in 2014. Just so vehicles could drive pass without wading through the pool of water, I was stopped by the boys in the neighborhood. I had already paid for 3 trips. One of the drivers had been manhandled by the boys in the zone.

Source – Nairaplus

The post Alibaba Reveal What Stopped Him From Helping A Community To Fill A Giant Pothole In Warri. appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.