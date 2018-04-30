 Alicia Keys & Hubby Swizz Beatz Help Raise Funds for Amref Health Africa at ArtBall! - Just Jared — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Alicia Keys & Hubby Swizz Beatz Help Raise Funds for Amref Health Africa at ArtBall! – Just Jared

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Just Jared

Alicia Keys & Hubby Swizz Beatz Help Raise Funds for Amref Health Africa at ArtBall!
Just Jared
Alicia Keys rocks a bright orange blazer as she happily poses alongside her hubby Swizz Beatz while attending the 2018 Amref ArtBall held at A/D/O on Saturday (April 28) in Brooklyn, New York. The 37-year-old singer and The Voice coach and Swizz, 39

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.