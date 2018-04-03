Aliyu denies Sharing N1-6bn, demands apology from FG — Nigeria Today

Aliyu denies Sharing N1-6bn, demands apology from FG
The former governor of Niger state has distanced himself from Federal Government list of looters in which his name was mentioned to have participated in sharing of N1.6bn. He revealed that at the time the money was shared he was leader of the G-7, hence was skipped from the sharing arrangement. Aliyu said his relationship with […]
The post Aliyu denies Sharing N1-6bn, demands apology from FG appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
