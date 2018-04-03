 Aliyu denies Sharing N1-6bn, demands apology from FG — Nigeria Today
Aliyu denies Sharing N1-6bn, demands apology from FG

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The former governor of Niger state has distanced himself from Federal Government list of looters in which his name was mentioned to have participated in sharing of N1.6bn. He revealed that at the time the money was shared he was leader of the G-7, hence was skipped from the sharing arrangement. Aliyu said his relationship with […]

