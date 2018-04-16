Alizee died from Head Trauma, Autopsy reveals — Nigeria Today

Alizee died from Head Trauma, Autopsy reveals

Autopsy carried out on the body of late singer Ali Zainab Nielsen, popularly known as Alizee, has revealed that she died as a result of injuries suffered to the head, Punch reports. Alizee and her daughter Petra Nielsen had been reported dead earlier in the month of April. It had been alleged that her husband, Peter Nielsen, committed the murders, […]

The post Alizee died from Head Trauma, Autopsy reveals appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

