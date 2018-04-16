 Alizee died from Head Trauma, Autopsy reveals — Nigeria Today
Alizee died from Head Trauma, Autopsy reveals

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Autopsy carried out on the body of late singer Ali Zainab Nielsen, popularly known as Alizee, has revealed that she died as a result of injuries suffered to the head, Punch reports. Alizee and her daughter Petra Nielsen had been reported dead earlier in the month of April. It had been alleged that her husband, Peter Nielsen, committed the murders, […]

