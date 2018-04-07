Alizee's Danish Husband Arrested In Connection To The Murder Of The Singer & Daughter — Nigeria Today

The death of Nigerian singer, Alizee and her daughter two days ago is still a shock to Nigerians as well as those in the entertainment industry. The Danish husband, Peter Nielsen, who is believed to have had a hand in the death of the singer and her daughter has finally been apprehended.

They were murdered in the family’s residence at Ocean Parade, Banana Island, in the early hours of Thursday. While the circumstances surrounding the incident are still sketchy, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Chike Oti, has confirmed the incident as well as the arrest of the suspect for murder.