 Alizee’s Death: Danish Husband Presumed Innocent – Lawyer — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Alizee’s Death: Danish Husband Presumed Innocent – Lawyer

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Primera Africa Legal (PAL), the legal representatives of Danish man Peter Nielsen, who allegedly murdered his Nigerian musician wife Zainab Ali-Nielsen and four-year-old daughter, Petra, have condemned the “speculative” reports in the public and media spaces about the case. The law firm, in a Tuesday press statement, said the suspect was in the eyes of […]

The post Alizee’s Death: Danish Husband Presumed Innocent – Lawyer appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.