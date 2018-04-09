 Alizee's death: No marriage is worth dying for, flee domestic violence – Omoni Oboli tells wives - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Alizee's death: No marriage is worth dying for, flee domestic violence – Omoni Oboli tells wives
Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli has called for justice over the murder of Nigerian artiste, Zainab Ali-Nielsen, popularly known as Alizee. The actress advised Nigerians facing domestic violence to dump the marriage and runaway with their children as
