Alizee's husband gets emotional boost from lawyer before trial - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Alizee’s husband gets emotional boost from lawyer before trial – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Alizee's husband gets emotional boost from lawyer before trial
Pulse Nigeria
A lawyer to alleged wife killer, Peter Nielsen Schau, observed that her client is innocent in the eyes of the law. Published: 2 minutes ago; Ayodele Johnson. Print; eMail · Peter Nielsen Schau, who allegedly killed wife, Alizee, is yet to be charged …
Alizee's Husband To Face Two-Count Charge For Murder – Police
Alizee Nielsen's Husband Pleads Not Guilty
Alizee's Danish husband to be charged with double murder today
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!