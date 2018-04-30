All Oil & Gas Facilities Will Be Blown Off – Niger Delta Militants Threaten To Return Nigeria To Zero Within 2 Weeks — Nigeria Today

All Oil & Gas Facilities Will Be Blown Off – Niger Delta Militants Threaten To Return Nigeria To Zero Within 2 Weeks

Urhobo Liberation Force, ULF, a militant group in Niger Delta, has threatened to carry out a bloody operation that will throw the country into another financial slump if the Federal Government failed to make satisfactory budgetary provision for the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, FUPRE, Effurun, Delta State, in the 2018 Appropriation Bill within two […]

The post All Oil & Gas Facilities Will Be Blown Off – Niger Delta Militants Threaten To Return Nigeria To Zero Within 2 Weeks appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

