Allegation on Akeredolu’s move to influence Abraham’s suit, spurious, says APC — Nigeria Today

Allegation on Akeredolu’s move to influence Abraham’s suit, spurious, says APC

The Ondo state Chapter of the All Progressives Congress( APC ) yesterday criticised the statement credited some members of Segun Abraham’s camp alleging that that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu was attempting to frustrate the matter filed by their Principal at an Abuja Federal High Court.

Abraham challenged the declaration of Akeredolu as the winner of the 2016 APC governorship primary through application of technicalities, particularly on the jurisdiction of the court to hear the case.

A statement by the APC’s Director of Media & Publicity,Steve Otaloro said “It is pertinent that we draw the attention of Nigerians to the strategy being applied by the Abraham’s loyalists to hoodwink those who are following the matter in court.

“Having gone through their claimed evidence, the reality has dawned on them that it was not sufficient to make the court grant him(Abraham) his prayers.

“However, they sought to save him from the looming monumental disgrace that awaits him on the judgement day and the grand effects of this on his political career.

“They have resorted to preparing a soft landing for him”.

The statement stressed that”As far as we ( APC ) are concerned, there is not anything wrong with such a strategy, but it is tragic to blackmail the judiciary to achieve this goal.

“They decided to hit the respondent Akeredolu, in order to hit the judiciary by raising frivolous allegations that could only come from the pit of hell.

“It is crystal clear that the veracity of the matter is in Akeredolu’s favour. So why would he want to manipulate the judgement?

Besides, the statement noted that the governor is a human rights activist and a senior advocate, who respects and upholds the sanctity and rule of law.

It lamented that these crop of individuals have resorted to insulting the judiciary by coming up with this frivolous allegation as if the judiciary was a tomato and pepper market where you buy and sell.

The statement said: “Whether these set of confusionists believe it or not, our judiciary remains one of the best in the world.

“Why would these people be crying wolf where there is none? They are jittery because they know the matter they took to court is only awaiting official nullification because it lacks substance.”

“These individuals went on social media to misinterpret the verdict of the Supreme Court which gave the lower court the go ahead to hear the case, thereby giving Akeredolu the right to open his case and put the record straight”.

The post Allegation on Akeredolu’s move to influence Abraham’s suit, spurious, says APC appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

