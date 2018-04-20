Alleged looters' list: Open justice or open season? (2) - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Alleged looters’ list: Open justice or open season? (2) – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Alleged looters' list: Open justice or open season? (2)
The Punch
Again, in Rogers v Television New Zealand Limited [2007] NZSC 91, the Supreme Court of New Zealand considered the application of the open justice principle in a case about a police videotape of an interview with a suspect who was subsequently acquitted …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!