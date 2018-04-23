Alleged N5.7bn Fraud: Ex-Gov Shema For Arraignment Today - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

Alleged N5.7bn Fraud: Ex-Gov Shema For Arraignment Today – Independent Newspapers Limited
Alleged N5.7bn Fraud: Ex-Gov Shema For Arraignment Today
ABUJA – Ibrahim Shema, former governor of Katsina State, would be arraigned today by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before a Federal High Court in Katsina. Shema is being prosecuted over allegations of misappropriation of the …
