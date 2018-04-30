 Alleged N90bn Assets: Court Adjourns El-Rufai’s Defamation Suit To June 25 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Alleged N90bn Assets: Court Adjourns El-Rufai’s Defamation Suit To June 25

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A Kaduna State High Court has adjourned till June 25, the suit on alleged defamation filed against the Union Newspapers by Gov. Nasiru El-Rufa’i. The adjournment followed the non tendering of the assets declaration documents of El-Rufa’i by the Code of Conduct Bureau when he served as Director General, Bureau of Public Enterprises and as […]

The post Alleged N90bn Assets: Court Adjourns El-Rufai’s Defamation Suit To June 25 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.