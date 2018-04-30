 Alleged NYSC Member Runs Mad In Broad Daylight In Enugu — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Alleged NYSC Member Runs Mad In Broad Daylight In Enugu

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A young man said to be a member of the National Youth Service Corps who was wearing the traditional Khaki uniform was reportedly running mad and startling residents. According to local reports, the young man was seen roaming about the town while scavenging dirt from the bushes and gutters. At some point he is seen […]

The post Alleged NYSC Member Runs Mad In Broad Daylight In Enugu appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.