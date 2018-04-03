Almost 1.7m World Cup Tickets Sold After Latest Sales Stage – FIFA — Nigeria Today

Almost 1.7m World Cup Tickets Sold After Latest Sales Stage – FIFA

FIFA says almost 1.7 million tickets have been sold for the World Cup in Russia after some 400,000 were snapped up in the latest sales stage which ended on Tuesday. The ruling body FIFA said that 394,433 tickets were sold during a first-come, first-served window since March 13. Russians dominated by buying 216,134 of them, […]

The post Almost 1.7m World Cup Tickets Sold After Latest Sales Stage – FIFA appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

