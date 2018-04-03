 Almost 1.7m World Cup Tickets Sold After Latest Sales Stage – FIFA — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Almost 1.7m World Cup Tickets Sold After Latest Sales Stage – FIFA

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

FIFA says almost 1.7 million tickets have been sold for the World Cup in Russia after some 400,000 were snapped up in the latest sales stage which ended on Tuesday. The ruling body FIFA said that 394,433 tickets were sold during a first-come, first-served window since March 13. Russians dominated by buying 216,134 of them, […]

The post Almost 1.7m World Cup Tickets Sold After Latest Sales Stage – FIFA appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.